Expert panel calls for sweeping election security measures

FILE- In this Nov. 8, 2016, file photo a lone voter fills out a ballot alongside a row of empty booths at a polling station in the Terrace Park Community Building on Election Day in Cincinnati. An expert panel of the National Academy of Sciences called for fundamental reforms to ensure the integrity of the U.S. election system. The report calls for replacing rickety voting machines with more-secure voting systems that use paper ballots or equivalents, and other measures such as a particular form of postelection audit aimed at spotting fraud. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

In Michael Latner's recent op-ed, "Environmental justice requires electoral reform" (Sept. 26), he urges the state to enact automatic voter registration. He claims that requirements such as voter identification tend to discourage people to register and later vote.

He seems not to recognize that, according to the state Constitution, in order to vote, one must be a citizen of the United States, a resident of the state and be at least 18 years of age. Hence, the law of the state would be broken unless everyone who registers to vote complies with each of these requirements.

Frank Serdy • St. Louis County