In Michael Latner's recent op-ed, "Environmental justice requires electoral reform" (Sept. 26), he urges the state to enact automatic voter registration. He claims that requirements such as voter identification tend to discourage people to register and later vote.
He seems not to recognize that, according to the state Constitution, in order to vote, one must be a citizen of the United States, a resident of the state and be at least 18 years of age. Hence, the law of the state would be broken unless everyone who registers to vote complies with each of these requirements.
Frank Serdy • St. Louis County