America is in the midst of a crisis. Children are shoved into camps at the border, and Congress doesn’t seem to care. Republican Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley and Democratic Rep. William Lacy Clay were elected to improve this country, not to line their pockets or indulge their own prejudices. Is it really so difficult to see immigrants as humans? President Donald Trump has dehumanized and demonized these people. Will our congressional leaders fall prey to his crude trap of ignorance?
My stomach turns, my breath grows heavy, and I tear up when I think of the hellish conditions those helpless children have to endure. For what the U.S. is spending, $750 per day, these kids ought to be living like royalty. I wish I could swoop in like a superhero and save them, but I can’t. Congress, however, can. I urge them to do something. We must end the humanitarian crisis at the border.
Our lawmakers must remember these children and teens. Lawmakers must listen to us. We’ll be voting soon, and we’ll remember how they treated our refugee peers.
Rosie Lopolito • St. Louis County