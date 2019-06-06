While watching the local television news this past weekend, the reporter was giving a list of events and festivities, including the Blues in the Stanley Cup Final and Cardinals playing the Chicago Cubs. What an exciting time it was for St. Louis.
However, what bothered me was the reporter was broadcasting with the newly remodeled Soldiers Memorial in the background. Behind the reporter, people were riding scooters all over the memorial. This is not an amusement, skateboard, or scooter park — it is a war memorial, and it should be treated as one.
I don’t know why the city continues to plan almost every event they have in and around Soldiers Memorial, but it needs to stop.
People have no respect for the memorials in Washington, D.C., and the same could be said for those who come to Soldiers Memorial in St. Louis to do tricks on their scooters, bikes, or skateboards. I would hope someone addresses this problem before someone gets hurt or damage is done. The city should move their parties down the street to Kiener Plaza.
Jim Kozlowski • St. Louis