Zimmerman takes questions at town hall meeting addressing rising property values

“He said I agree with you but my manager won't let me adjust it. Why have a system in place, if it doesn’t work?” Heather Todd asked at a town hall meeting about the St. Louis County property reassessment on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the Pavilion at Lemay. Todd said she made her case to an assessor’s office employee, who then told her he couldn’t make a change. St. Louis County Assessor Jake Zimmerman, who attended the town hall meeting, said he found Todd's story concerning, and directed her to talk to one of his employees. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding “Reassessment has some St. Louis County residents confused and Angry” (June 23): This article shows how deeply public policy can affect the ability of people to keep roofs over their heads. It’s not just homeowners having concerns. The United States has a housing crisis in rentals as well. Since 1960, American renters’ median earnings have gone up 5% while rents have risen by 61% — and only 37 affordable and available rental homes exist for every 100 extremely low-income renter households. However, because of inadequate funding, only 1 in 4 eligible households can get rental housing assistance.

Everyone deserves a home. I call on our elected officials to shift tax resources to support a renters tax credit for low- and moderate-income families. We must address the affordable housing crisis now. Too many families can’t afford to wait.

Cynthia Changyit Levin • Town and Country

