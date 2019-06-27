Regarding “Reassessment has some St. Louis County residents confused and Angry” (June 23): This article shows how deeply public policy can affect the ability of people to keep roofs over their heads. It’s not just homeowners having concerns. The United States has a housing crisis in rentals as well. Since 1960, American renters’ median earnings have gone up 5% while rents have risen by 61% — and only 37 affordable and available rental homes exist for every 100 extremely low-income renter households. However, because of inadequate funding, only 1 in 4 eligible households can get rental housing assistance.
Everyone deserves a home. I call on our elected officials to shift tax resources to support a renters tax credit for low- and moderate-income families. We must address the affordable housing crisis now. Too many families can’t afford to wait.
Cynthia Changyit Levin • Town and Country