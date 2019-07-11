Regarding “Renters need affordable housing, just like homeowners” (June 28): I agree with letter writer Cynthia Levin that a renters tax credit for low and moderate income families is a potential tool to address the affordable housing crisis.
Imagine living on an income such that you must choose between putting food on the table or a roof over that table. For the 11 million families who currently pay over 50 percent of their income for rent, this is not an hypothetical, but a reality.
A renters’ credit would limit rent for low-income families to 30 percent of their income and provide a tax credit for the balance above that, up to local fair market value. More people could then afford the rent and not rely on government assistance. In addition, it could provide the opportunity to put the funds aside to eventually become a homeowner.
We must support such policies that can help people permanently exit homelessness. I urge all Missourians to call, write or visit your members of Congress and ask them to support a “Renters' Tax Credit” for low- and moderate-income families.
Sri Jaladi • Creve Coeur