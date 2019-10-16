Regarding Tom Murphy’s guest column, “The case for reparations” (Oct. 3): The Post-Dispatch has reached a new low in publishing this. It reads like a manifesto for radicalization. The subject of reparations is an important, controversial one, and for good reason. Theft of any sort, especially on racial grounds, is both illegal and immoral, and should naturally be punished appropriately. However, the key word is “reason.”
Although Murphy does provide a few examples of racial-economic prejudice, he also cites meaningless statistics and prejudices that are more synonymous with the far left. These include statements like, “From slavery to today, white communities have used every tactic imaginable to steal land and restrict land ownership, education and opportunity from black Americans.”
Concerning racial prejudice in employment, Murphy cites a recent study, which apparently proves that “since 1989, whites have received, on average, 36% more callbacks than African Americans and 24% more callbacks than Latinos.” But these statements do not answer questions such as the geographical area surveyed and the sector of employment. Without these important questions, Murphy’s statistics define the U.S. as a whole, and his statements paint all white Americans as land-grubbing thieves.
If this is what now passes for social justice, then I fear for America’s children, no matter their skin color. There is a very fine line between making amends for the sake of righting wrongs and proposing to solve the issue of racism with even more prejudice.
Matt Kingsbury • Fenton