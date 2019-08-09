I believe your Page 2 celebrity birthdays column is frivolous. Why should I should care which celebrity’s birthday it is or how old they are? Instead, I propose a column on the bottom of Page 1 that lists the names of people who died the day before by gun violence.
Perhaps you should indicate St. Louis deaths, but list national deaths as well. If mayors of all cities knew their city was being named as the site of a gun death, they would work harder to affect gun laws there. Maybe the impact of such a column would force Congress to do something to limit access to guns.
Something has to happen to stop this killing.
Judith Mutchler • Kirkwood