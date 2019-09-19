Republicans like to call Democrats the “tax-and-spend party,” but the Republican policy of “cutting taxes and spending more” is far worse. With our national debt skyrocketing to $22 trillion and the yearly deficit set to top $1 trillion this year, it seems that the current administration is determined to bankrupt the U.S.
Of course President Donald Trump has plenty of bankruptcy experience, none of which bodes well for the rest of us. National tax revenues are down. Expenses for two wars are in the trillions of dollars. The administration’s most recent war, the trade war, is costing Americans billions and threatening global economic stability.
Mr. Trump’s trade war, cut-taxes-and-spend-more policy, and his constant attacks on the Federal Reserve Bank make it seem as though this administration is determined to drive an otherwise good economy into recession, just like the previous Republican administration did.
You can tell your lawmakers that you don’t want any cuts to Social Security and Medicare. You can tell them to help end the unpaid wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. You can tell them to respect the independence of the Federal Reserve Bank.
Michael Bander • Oakville