With over 200 years of a constitutionally framed democracy, we are now facing a test that will determine America’s and the free world’s destiny. Most are aware of President Donald Trump’s tweets regarding the “Squad” — U.S. Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib.
At the July 17 Trump rally in North Carolina, the president bathed in the chants of, “send her back” from a zealous crowd of his supporters for 13 painful seconds, before resuming his verbal attacks. The scene was similar to Vladimir Putin’s Russia.
The sad fact is that many of those in the audience will be negatively impacted by Trump’s policies. Those with preexisting conditions don’t understand that Obamacare provides assurances that they can receive medical coverage without fear of being rejected on the basis of their medical history. Trump supporters are not bad Americans, they’ve just chosen personality over policy.
The most un-American aspect of Trump’s racism-driven tweets and speeches is the silence from the rest of Republican Party. Sen. Mitch McConnell, Rep. Kevin McCarthy and others are silent about the president’s remarks. That’s a shame. If Americans refuse to do anything about Trump’s antics, will the next generation of Americans, which will certainly be more pluralistic, be considered “good patriots,” or just good for nothing?
Bishop Lawrence M. Wooten • St. Louis
Ecumenical Leadership Council of Missouri — St. Louis