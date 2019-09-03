The Republicans say they’re fighting against socialism. Their tax cuts helped only the rich, and they value large corporations over average Americans. They don’t care about ordinary Americans struggling to make a living; they and their president care only about enriching themselves and their cronies at the expense of the environment and programs that actually help people.
The Republicans’ hypocrisy is being laid bare for all to see. Founding Father Thomas Jefferson wrote that “The care of human life and happiness, and not their destruction, is the first and only object of good government.” Republicans seem to care only about the life and happiness of select groups, not all Americans.
Sara LeFebvre • Ballwin