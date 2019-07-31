Regarding “Allegiance should be to the U.S., not a political party” (July 29): I agree with Paul Godt's letter in which he criticized Congress for not addressing the problem of national election security. Mr. Godt stated that “it is time to pledge allegiance to our flag and not to the elephant or donkey.” In today’s political ambiance, I am proud to ride with the donkey. I have nothing but contempt for those who vote for, register with or even sympathize with the elephant.
It was Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell and Trump’s Republican minions in Congress who blocked the advancement of legislation to secure the nation’s election system. McConnell objected to requiring candidate campaigns to report offers of election-related aid from foreign governments. He also rejected allocating funds to reform voting procedures in all state and local elections.
Mr. Godt was correct in stating that “elections are the most sacred part of our democracy.” But let’s put the blame where it belongs, and that is squarely on the Republican Party.
Esther Talbot Fenning • St. Charles