McConnell says he's waiting on Trump to chart path on guns

FILE - In this July 12, 2016 file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. McConnell says he’s waiting for the White House to chart a path forward on gun violence legislation following another mass shooting in Texas. Asked about a Senate vote on House-passed legislation to expand background checks for gun purchases, McConnell said, “The administration is in the process of studying what they’re prepared to support, if anything, and I expect to get an answer to that next week.” (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

 Manuel Balce Ceneta

For those of us who feared the worst when Donald Trump was elected, his performance has been even more dismal than we ever could have imagined.

Having said that, the primary responsibility for the real peril our democracy now faces lies with Republicans in Congress. Had they fulfilled their sworn duty to uphold and defend the Constitution, the danger, while not trivial, would not present the potentially lethal threat that it currently poses.

Rather than fulfill their responsibility, however, they have entirely abdicated it. They have completely disregarded their oath of office and instead acted as servile enablers of Trump’s lawlessness. They have served (with apologies to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.) as “drum majors" for injustice, to the undying shame of them and the Republican Party.

We can only hope that next year’s election will begin to right this foundering Republic, assuming it is not too late.

Robert D. Beekman • St. Louis