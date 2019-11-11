Now that the House has passed a resolution to move forward with impeachment proceedings, I’d like to ponder the possibilities regarding how Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley and Rep. Ann Wagner might respond.
But let’s start with Vice President Mike Pence. He basically has to defend Trump, but he could well be secretly hoping that Trump is removed from office, so he could become president. And he could also be talking, behind the scenes, with other senators who might be sympathetic to this happening.
So what about Blunt? Unlike Hawley, Blunt is not a blind ideologue. He could be secretly wishing for Trump’s removal as well. And Wagner is also somewhat of a moderate, and as woman, she really could benefit by voting to impeach Trump.
What happens in 2020 is obviously a major consideration. Pence might be more appealing to voters than Trump is, and I suspect many Republicans realize this. How this all plays out will be fascinating to observe. The old Chinese proverb about living in interesting times appears to be coming true.
Jim Rhodes • Webster Groves