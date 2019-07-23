This line couldn’t have said it better: The ugliness stops when voters send him back to the place from where he came. Every day I hope the lead story in the paper will be that President Donald Trump is being sent back to reality television, which is where I think he belongs.
His latest pathetic and cruel statements about the “Squad,” four nonwhite congresswomen who are U.S. citizens, proves again he is not fit for office. I believe we can find politicians on both sides of the aisle who need to seek jobs they are better at, but Trump brings this competency question to a different level. Sadly, we now have a president who has spent his life saying and doing whatever he wants. And his poor behavior continues.
Every day I hope and pray we can all live happy and safe in a world that belongs to all of us. Where everyone is treated fairly and kindly, regardless of the color of their skin, gender, or where they were born.
Politicians and every human being on this earth need to work together to help us find our way to that world.
Diane Jennings • St. Ann