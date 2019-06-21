The Bible says that “the love of money is the root of all evil,” and those who have no faith in scriptures can’t deny evidence of their truth. The integrity of our democratic and political process is being impacted by some for profitability. Some citizens abandon their moral obligations to do what is just. Others at the helm of our judicial system, who took oaths to uphold and enforce the Rule of Law, make a pure mockery of it.
The constitutional rights of the accused should be protected, but concern for the protection of victims and the public at large is equally important and should never be taken lightly. Victims who lose their lives because of failures in this process are lost forever, and each life lost impacts the lives of others and the communities they live in. Any changes that are made in the judiciary process used to set bail must not be made in a hasty, piecemeal approach, but with careful scrutiny to ensure that it is in keeping with the rule of law.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said it best: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.” Each of us must diligently strive to protect the constitutional rights of others because in doing so, we protect and enforce our own.
Gwendolyn Williams • St. Louis