I just finished reading the Mueller report. Have you read it? I felt that it was part of my civic responsibility. I read parts of it to my grandson. This year, my grandson received a character award from his elementary school. I listened to the character traits describing my grandson while reading the Mueller report. I found those character traits missing in Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and in the Russian agents working to undermine our country.
Russia is a foreign adversary, and its agents acted as such in their attack on our 2016 election. No one in the Trump campaign reported meetings, phone calls or emails to the Russian to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Have your senators or members of the House of Representatives read the Mueller report? Ask them. After reading it, I feel that the House should hold impeachment hearings and then the Senate, after listening to evidence, should vote. No one is above the law, including the president.
Who benefits if we do not read the report? Do not aid Russian President Vladimir Putin and his intelligence officers. Our children and our grandchildren are watching our example, and they are counting on us. Character, truth and moral leadership matters.
Nell Wulff • Richmond Heights