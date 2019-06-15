This avid Dallas Stars fan congratulates you on your thrilling and dogged Stanley Cup victory over the Boston Bruins. I feel so much better about losing to the Blues in the second round now.
But most of all, as someone who grew up in New Orleans and is still a die-hard Saints fan, I know what it feels like to support your beloved franchise for more than 40 years, in a seemingly eternal limbo, waiting and hoping for that elusive, ultimate prize.
I know that St. Louis probably feels right now just like New Orleans did when the Saints finally won a Super Bowl, and I am genuinely thrilled for Blues fans. Come October, I’ll be ready to rumble on the ice again, but for now, please accept my heartfelt congratulations on a job well done by your hockey team. And shame on those booing, rude Bruins fans who tried to spoil your glow.
Nicole LeBlanc • Dallas, Texas