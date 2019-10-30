Regarding “Mixed messages abound at heart of Cardinal Ritter fiasco” column by Benjamin Hochman (Oct. 22): He references "mixed messages" as a way to possibly understand or even excuse the actions of football coach Brandon Gregory, somehow weighing the morality of cheating and balancing the scales in the name of social promotion of athletics. In other words, helping these athletes "succeed."
Hochman also relates a story about a coach who bailed a student-athlete out of jail so he could participate in a game. These are not mixed messages, they are the wrong messages, especially to developing young men and women. For every disciplined athlete, such as Gale Sayers, Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton, there are those who are inappropriate role models: O.J. Simpson, Lawrence Phillips, Deion Sanders, Michael Irwin and Antonio Brown.
Which path will young Bill Jackson take? Coach Gregory did neither Jackson nor the entire team any favor. Instead, he led them into infamy, cheating them out of dignity and respect. All for the sole purpose of winning one game. Mr. Gregory’s concept was shallow and misconceived, a harmful mix of misplaced aggrandizement and conceit.
Gerald Jorden • High Ridge