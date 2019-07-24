Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders advocates Medicare for all, free college education or vocational school training and forgiveness of student debt.
Call it socialism if you like, but it’s time we invest in the future of America. We’ve wasted trillions waging a war against Islam that we can’t win, while our nation’s infrastructure crumbles around us. President Donald Trump declared a national emergency, determined to build a border wall that in itself will have minimal effect on the immigration problem, while ignoring the crisis in health care, education and infrastructure.
Republicans rant and rave about the dangers of socialism, offering no solutions of their own, while engaging in their own brand of socialism by giving massive tax cuts to the wealthy.
The Republicans and their wealthy donors prefer the status quo. China is increasingly well-educated in science and technology and is positioning themselves to become a military superpower. Investment in education, health care and infrastructure in America will indeed cost trillions, but that investment will pay for itself many times over. It is an investment, not a free lunch, as naysayers would have us believe.
George Warfield • St. Charles