The United States’ foreign policy is suffering under the weight of an administration and opposition party that don't serve the cause of peace and security.
President Donald Trump threatens Iran with obliteration while he praises North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un. The message this policy move sends is clear: If you want to avoid a devastating war with the United States, then you need to develop nuclear weapons. The difference between the two countries is that North Korea has nuclear weapons, and Iran does not.
Now, Trump is attempting to deliver nuclear technology to ally Saudi Arabia. The country’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has not ruled out the development of weapons from the technology. Opposition is growing because of Saudi Arabia’s relentless bombing of Yemen. With some in the administration gearing up for war with Iran and planning on delivering nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia, an opponent of Iran, it’s no wonder that Iran has announced it will enrich uranium.
The Trump administration wants Iran to follow the path taken by North Korea: Build a deterrent arsenal, or you will be destroyed. We need a movement to stop the nuclear arms race before its too late.
Jason Sibert • Maryville
Peace Economy Project