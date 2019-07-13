Subscribe for 99¢
Truce in US-China trade war as 2 rivals seek breakthrough

U.S. President Donald Trump, top, touches the shoulder of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on his arrival at the session 3 on women's workforce participation, future of work, and aging societies at the G-20 Summit in Osaka Saturday, June 29, 2019 (Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool Photo via AP)

 Kazuhiro Nogi

President Donald Trump wants to keep out certain immigrants because they have been labeled as terrorists. What I don’t understand is, how he is so friendly with Saudi Arabia after a columnist for an American newspaper was murdered by Saudi Arabians? It says that making money is more important than a life.

I guess he doesn’t remember the 9/11 World Trade Center terrorist attack when 15 out of the 19 terrorists were from Saudi Arabia. What has Trump done to punish Saudi Arabia for this attack?

John Shannon • Kirkwood

Tags

View comments