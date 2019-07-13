President Donald Trump wants to keep out certain immigrants because they have been labeled as terrorists. What I don’t understand is, how he is so friendly with Saudi Arabia after a columnist for an American newspaper was murdered by Saudi Arabians? It says that making money is more important than a life.
I guess he doesn’t remember the 9/11 World Trade Center terrorist attack when 15 out of the 19 terrorists were from Saudi Arabia. What has Trump done to punish Saudi Arabia for this attack?
John Shannon • Kirkwood