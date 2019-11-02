Regarding “After Democrat calls it ‘pure politics,’ Missouri attorney general defends health care lawsuit” (Oct. 24): It’s noble of Attorney General Eric Schmitt to say that his participation in the lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act is because it’s an “unconstitutional” piece of legislation (despite court rulings to the contrary). Does that mean he’s preparing to file a challenge to Missouri’s most recent anti-abortion law that contains no provision for the health and safety of the mother? One that criminalizes the termination of a pregnancy before many women even know that they’re pregnant?
Or maybe he might take a look at the new law that overrides local communities’ ability to control their own zoning with regard to the stink farms otherwise known as Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations.
Michael Meredith • St. Louis County