Regarding “School bus drivers in high demand across St. Louis” (Oct. 14): I believe a major factor for the shortage is due to all the other responsibilities the bus driver has in addition to driving. My eyes were opened when my husband took a retirement job of driving a school bus. He had to maintain discipline and order among the students in addition to driving the bus. A monitor was provided only on the worst disciplined buses or special needs. I came to believe that a monitor should be on all buses to provide for the necessary personal needs of the students.
If something happens to a student, the bus driver is guilty of not monitoring the students properly; while if distracted and the bus incurs a driving infraction, the bus driver is guilty of being a poor driver.
Seriously, the drivers need to be tasked with driving the school buses safely, and monitors should be provided on every bus tasked with taking care of the students. It’s a sad commentary that the safety of our students on their buses is such a low priority. I’m sure you would have more bus drivers if they were hired to just drive the buses. It would be interesting to know how many drivers have left the job due to the stress that comes with the additional non-driving responsibilities.
Susan Schreiner • St. Charles