After reading letter writer Peter Tipton’s Aug. 10 take on science as related to burning coal, “Science doesn’t lie; coal harms the planet and humans,” I feel compelled to bring a counterpoint.

He stated that “the beauty of science is that it can provide objective truths that can be used to guide decision making.” In the case of the “anthropogenic global warming” field, that statement should read: The ugliness of science is that scientists pushing a point of view that neglects other pertinent facts can provide subjective garbage to push bad decision making.

Computer models that do not accurately, much less precisely, depict actual data should not be used to push an agenda. Garbage in equals garbage out.

Dan Ganey • St. Louis

