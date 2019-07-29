Regarding “Congress Stalls on Bill to Beef Up Voting Systems” (July 26): This story and the banner head above it, “Election insecurity,” are misleading because they fail to capture the true partisanship and lack of regard for election security by Senate Republicans and their leader, Sen. Mitch McConnell. July 25 was not the first time in recent months that McConnell has blocked a vote on a bill to secure our elections. McConnell would not even allow a bill overwhelmingly passed by the House of Representatives to be voted on in the Senate.
Last week, Robert Mueller testified under oath that Russian interference in U.S. elections is still happening “as we sit here.” And yet McConnell and Senate Republicans refused to consider a Democratic passed bill to improve election security.
Which party benefited from, and may well continue to benefit from, ongoing election interference? Which political party, rather than the whole of Congress, is preventing secure elections and aiding and abetting election interference?
Mary Ann Zaggy • University City