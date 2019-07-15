I agree that Missouri doesn’t prioritize children, but I submit that Missouri doesn’t prioritize their most vulnerable aged and disabled citizens either. The Adult Abuse and Neglect Hotline is where Missourians report abuse, neglect or exploitation of those 60 or older and also report abuse, neglect or exploitation of those with disabilities ages 18 to 59.
This would be a great thing, except in 2018, 50% of the 92,000 calls to the hotline went unanswered. From January to April of 2019, a whopping 61% of calls went unanswered. No additional funding to the hotline was added to the budget for 2019.
Staffing has increased by just one person in the last 10 years, even though there has been an increase of 35% in calls during that time. Which begs the question: If Missouri doesn’t prioritize children or seniors, just who exactly does Missouri prioritize?
Sally Sandy • Eureka