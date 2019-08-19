For more than 20 years, perhaps 40 or more, the fossil fuel industries (principally oil and gas) have concealed and lied about the facts of global climate change. And, as a consequence, the public has been deprived of information necessary to consider whether a range of policies that our governments pursue are actually good for the public and, for that matter, the planet.
Consider the Army Corps of Engineers, charged with imagining and managing policies affecting the river systems of the United States. Without having any genuine opportunity to take into consideration how river management might be affected by climate change, the Corps has employed early 20th-century science that is wholly inadequate in the face of 21st-century climate certainties.
I refer to an Aug. 12 article, "Getting ahead of the storms." Here we see that we are faced with ever-escalating threats of flooding (not to mention wildfires that decimate swaths of the country). Yet, the Corps is faulted for mismanaging its responsibility for the river systems by politicians who continue to participate in denial of climate change. These politicians urge ever-increasing efforts to control flooding of agricultural land and cities along the rivers. They also continue to encourage non-agricultural development in flood plains.
What they fail to do is to recognize that, in the face of global climate change, a complete rethinking of priorities is demanded. We cannot control the floods any more that we can petition the Lord to put them to a stop.
Donald L. Foley • Florissant