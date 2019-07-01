Regarding “Democrats also guilty of seeking dirt from foreigners ” (June 20): It’s true that Christopher Steele was an ex-MI6 agent who ran the Russia desk for the British agency. He was hired by Fusion GPS, an American company, to conduct opposition research on Donald Trump. What letter writer Harold Goedde failed to mention was that the dossier was initiated by the conservative website, the Washington Free Beacon.
The Free Beacon bowed out once Mr. Trump won the primary election. Fusion GPS then was approached and hired by Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Mr. Steele, knowing that the information he had was possibly critical to U.S. security, contacted the Department of Justice via Bruce Ohr, which was the proper course of action.
There’s a big difference between someone receiving critical intelligence information from a trusted ally and someone who receives stolen material from Russian agents in order to get dirt on a political opponent. Steele went to the authorities with his information, but the Trump campaign did not when approached by Russian agents. They then proceeded to lie to the American people about Russian contacts.
The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants weren’t strictly based on the Steele dossier. Let’s not forget warnings the FBI received from various allies. I encourage my fellow Americans to read the Mueller report if they wish to find the truth behind the Russian fiasco.
Craig Covalesky • Maryville, Ill.