The immigration raids in Mississippi this month were huge. As usual, it terrorized the poor and vulnerable.
It’s a lie that these immigrants take jobs from Americans. The people are hired by well-off owners of slaughterhouses, landscaping companies and other businesses who cannot find workers for the few bucks that they are willing to pay and without benefits. Americans will not take those jobs.
The owners of these businesses get by with a slap on the wrist. Those who are rounded up are terrorized and often are separated from their children. Sometimes their children are put in cages.
Is this what we want for our country? Most of us have ancestors who came here illegally but worked hard and prospered. Many of these immigrants are fleeing poverty and even death. These are the kind of people we want as citizens.
I have stopped blaming President Donald Trump exclusively for this. I blame the American people for allowing it to continue. Do we have to wait for an election? Will this be our legacy as a country?
Give me your tired and your poor? Sure.
Bill Griffith • Shrewsbury