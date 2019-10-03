Subscribe for 99¢
'Can't feel my heart:' IG says separated kids traumatized

FILE - In this June 20, 2018 photo, immigrant children walk in a line outside the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children a former Job Corps site that now houses them in Homestead, Fla. Migrant children who were separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border last year suffered post-traumatic stress and other serious mental health problems, according to a government watchdog report obtained by The Associated Press Wednesday. The chaotic reunification process only added to their trauma. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

 Brynn Anderson

Regarding “Government report charts the human cost of Trump’s family-separation policy” (Sept. 25): This editorial made my heart race and hurt, like watching a gruesome concentration camp documentary. Deaths occurring within this abominable system, plus lasting damage to every separated young child’s sense of security should have provoked a universal outcry, especially from the Christian church community.

We hear not a peep. Preservation of pocketbook assets, personal and communal, is the focused obsession of these hypocrites who declare themselves Christian. They are poor excuses for human beings. They seemingly tolerate cruelty to any living creature, and say or do nothing. These are not ‘nice’ people, no matter what their social status or income is. Their notions of judgmental morality and deserved punishment should be turned around and applied to them. They deserve it.

Kay Field • Sikeston