Regarding “Government report charts the human cost of Trump’s family-separation policy” (Sept. 25): This editorial made my heart race and hurt, like watching a gruesome concentration camp documentary. Deaths occurring within this abominable system, plus lasting damage to every separated young child’s sense of security should have provoked a universal outcry, especially from the Christian church community.
We hear not a peep. Preservation of pocketbook assets, personal and communal, is the focused obsession of these hypocrites who declare themselves Christian. They are poor excuses for human beings. They seemingly tolerate cruelty to any living creature, and say or do nothing. These are not ‘nice’ people, no matter what their social status or income is. Their notions of judgmental morality and deserved punishment should be turned around and applied to them. They deserve it.
Kay Field • Sikeston