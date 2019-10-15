Regarding “Cards manager apologizes after curse-filled rant goes viral” (Oct. 10): A belated congratulations to the St. Louis Cardinals for beating the Atlanta Braves. But I’m shocked and appalled at Mike Shildt’s post-game locker room language. He should be heavily fined and disciplined for his foolish language.
Surely, he would be embarrassed if any children said any of the things he said. Now there will likely be youngsters across America repeating his language, laughing about it and saying: The Cards’ manager said it!
I trust Cardinals’ leadership will deem this totally inappropriate for a team that has won so many championships. His language and outlandish behavior do not represent your community and state well at all.
Ron Grizzle • Flowery Branch, Ga.