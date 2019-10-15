Subscribe for 99¢
St. Louis Cardinals v. Washington Nationals in NLCS Game 1

St. Louis Cardinal manager Mike Shildt, and coach Oliver Marmol watch batting practice on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, before Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against the Washington Nationals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding “Cards manager apologizes after curse-filled rant goes viral” (Oct. 10): A belated congratulations to the St. Louis Cardinals for beating the Atlanta Braves. But I’m shocked and appalled at Mike Shildt’s post-game locker room language. He should be heavily fined and disciplined for his foolish language.

Surely, he would be embarrassed if any children said any of the things he said. Now there will likely be youngsters across America repeating his language, laughing about it and saying: The Cards’ manager said it!

I trust Cardinals’ leadership will deem this totally inappropriate for a team that has won so many championships. His language and outlandish behavior do not represent your community and state well at all.

Ron Grizzle • Flowery Branch, Ga.