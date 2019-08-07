Regarding the “24 hours of hell” headline (Aug. 5): Surely, similar shock has been registered across the country. We are shocked because mass shootings like these are relatively rare events. We are shocked also because they call into question our assumption that we are safe and secure, constantly and permanently, an assumption based on the false promises made to us by money, power, the government, the media, etc.
We Americans find the El Paso and Dayton deaths shocking. But in 2018, New York saw 289 homicides, Chicago over 230, and St. Louis 186. If we reel in shock at nine victims or 20 victims, why are we not shocked by 289 or 230?
We are upset by “24 hours of hell.” But most of the migrants in our concentration camps have fled from government or criminal violence that makes their lives and the lives of their children a constant and permanent hell. But when they come to the U.S., they are treated worse than prisoners of war because their entry would call into question the assumption that the U.S. is a white country. This assumption also accounts, I believe, for our relative indifference to the annual killing of hundreds of people of color.
Dan Sheerin • Kirkwood