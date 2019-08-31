Children are being slaughtered on our streets. Babies even. Two years old, 3 years old, 7 years old, 8 years old. It’s the Sandy Hook massacre right here in St. Louis, just a little more drawn out.
I have some questions for the shooters and would-be shooters: Do you think it makes you manly, tough or strong, to shoot a gun at someone? Do you think it’s courageous or righteous to fire into a crowd of people, regardless of who you might harm or kill? Do you think it’s going to earn you some respect or status? Well, nothing could be more cowardly, more shameful.
Real men protect children. Strong men don’t endanger children with gunfire because someone upset them. Grow up. Be a man. If I knew who you are, it wouldn't take a reward of any amount for me to turn you in. I would be eager to help the police catch a child murderer and bring him to justice. We all should be. Children must not be our region’s cannon fodder.
Lisa M. Hummel • University City