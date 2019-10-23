Regarding “Loop Trolley says it needs $700,000 from St. Louis County to keep operating, and will reduce service” (Oct. 15): Our family recently took a ride on the Loop Trolley in memory of our family’s patriarch, Fred Glaenzer, who was a streetcar conductor for 44 years, and the Delmar line was frequently his assigned route. There were 20 of us including Fred’s children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. We found the trolley ride to be a unique and delightful experience.
It is of concern that this St. Louis attraction, which has been in operation for less than a year, is threatened financially. Let’s give it a reasonable chance for success. I think it has great potential for increased ridership and for furthering business development along the route. These things don’t happen overnight. A huge initial investment has been made in the Loop Trolley, so a little patience is needed before any firm conclusions can be reached.
Jeanette Glaenzer • University City