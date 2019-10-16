A wise leader seeks to appeal to our better angels, to encourage decency. However, on Oct. 10, in Minneapolis, President Donald Trump’s unfitness for office was on full display. He raged. He smeared opponents with vulgar language. He accelerated the hate, fear, divisiveness and lying. And the mob cheered.
Whether Republican or Democrat, this behavior is repugnant. Whether Republican or Democrat, swift and clear condemnation is required.
Silence signals acceptance. Silence is cowardice. Our children are watching.
Catherine Garner • St. Louis