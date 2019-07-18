Regarding “Crybaby Athletes Don’t Know What Real Sacrifice Is” (July 11): I am always amazed when some veterans seem to feel that because of their or a loved one’s service to the nation (which I greatly appreciate), they have a right to insult others.
I don’t know what Colin Kaepernick's earnings have to do with his right to express his viewpoint. Taking a knee isn’t about disrespecting the military, or the flag. It is about a promise that is continually broken. The Pledge of Allegiance expresses that this nation will grant “liberty and justice for all.” How many informed citizens really believe that justice prevails for many African-Americans?
For several years, I’ve kept a letter to the editor published in the Post-Dispatch from retired Army Col. D.F. Becker. He explained that as a veteran he never felt the national anthem was played to honor any individual’s military service. He felt that if it is appropriate to play the anthem at a sporting event, it is an equally appropriate time for an individual to make a public statement of conscience. He further stated that this freedom of expression is exactly what he was defending when he was in the military.
Linda Holley • Webster Groves