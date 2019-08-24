Regarding “‘Moms’ rally at Arch pushes for gun reform in wake of shootings” (Aug. 19): In spite of the protests, meetings with politicians and clergy, the shootings haven’t stopped. The reporter states that the crimes aren’t getting solved. Worse still, there have been 10 children killed in the St. Louis area this year.
One of the victims' brothers said, “Around St Louis. We don’t snitch on people. We keep it in the streets.” Well, that’s the problem. Not snitching on people has kept the shooters on the streets. If you want to stop the killing, start snitching on people and get the shooters off the streets.
Alan Mawhinney • Wildwood