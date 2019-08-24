Subscribe for 99¢
Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America rally at Arch grounds

From left, Phil Knocke, Henry Cohen, 13, Rachael Erickson, 17, and Kate Slusher, all of Columbia, Missouri, hold up letters as they walk to a rally put on by volunteers with the Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action to honor the lives cut short by gun violence and demand common-sense gun reform on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the Arch grounds. The group walked across the Eads Bridge after attending a rally in East St. Louis, Illinois. This was one of several rallies held around the country. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding “‘Moms’ rally at Arch pushes for gun reform in wake of shootings” (Aug. 19): In spite of the protests, meetings with politicians and clergy, the shootings haven’t stopped. The reporter states that the crimes aren’t getting solved. Worse still, there have been 10 children killed in the St. Louis area this year.

One of the victims' brothers said, “Around St Louis. We don’t snitch on people. We keep it in the streets.” Well, that’s the problem. Not snitching on people has kept the shooters on the streets. If you want to stop the killing, start snitching on people and get the shooters off the streets.

Alan Mawhinney • Wildwood

