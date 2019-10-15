My 8-year-old is playing soccer in the newly formed Southside City league. Recently, men with guns came to the park while the kids played. By the time the police came, the men were gone. The league canceled practice and games while they figured out a safety plan.
The plan is to notify the police of our schedule and to promote “a greater awareness of local officers and a commitment to providing security presence when capable.” Parents were given neon yellow shirts to show a visible display of unity.
League officials are doing the best that they can with a limited budget. But it doesn’t seem like enough. Given the devastating losses from gun violence our community has suffered, can’t we do more to keep our kids safe?
My daughter went back to practice days later. The parents spent the practice scanning for someone who shouldn’t be there, studying passersby and cars. We were vigilant and nervous. No police car drove by.
I wonder what a display of unity would really look like from our community. Will our mayor and aldermen commit to attending games and practices? Will our new Major League Soccer team donate money or time to protect our children? Will we commit to keeping parks gun free? What do our police need to ensure that there is an officer present?
We have two games left. The parents will be standing watch as my daughter plays soccer. We show up for our kids. Will our community show up for them as well?
Rachel Grand • Tower Grove