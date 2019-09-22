In response to "Parson pledges money, highway patrol to curb St. Louis gun violence — but not gun control" (Sept. 6): It has been a violent year. Families in our region live in fear, and children are traumatized. While Gov. Mike Parson's response "to expand social programs" is a step in the right direction, we echo community sentiment that now is the time to leverage a comprehensive approach.
The consequences of gun violence in Missouri are pervasive. As Post-Dispatch reporter Rachel Rice notes, St. Louis alone has seen “138 murders … including 12 victims ages 17 and under." The violence affects entire communities, families and children. Families need the support provided by those most in touch with them and by those trained in evidence-based and trauma-informed strategies such as home visiting.
Through programs such as Parents as Teachers, the governor and communities have access to a network of providers equipped to address the social, emotional and physical needs of children and youth exposed to violence.
Annually, Parents as Teachers educators visit thousands of Missouri families — offering a set of cohesive services designed to help parents understand their child’s development and health needs, detect and address the effects of childhood trauma, prevent child abuse and neglect, and increase school readiness.
Parents as Teachers urges Gov. Parson to expand the focus of the debate to include the social and emotional needs of those traumatized by gun violence, especially children. Supporting families is vital as we strive together to solve this growing crisis.
Constance Gully • Maryland Heights
CEO and president, Parents as Teachers National Center