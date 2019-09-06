Any of the Democratic candidates on the debate stage last month would offer an improvement over the disastrous presidency of Donald Trump. But even were the nation to come together to elect the perfect Democratic candidate, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, abetted by his Republican colleagues, would continue to act as the grim reaper, killing every good idea that could set our country on a path to a more secure future.
As the dust settles from the last round of debates, some candidates are evaluating their viability for the run-up to the party's convention a year from now. I implore all of the candidates to think about how much more valuable it might be for them to run for the U.S. Senate, which has become the place where good legislative ideas go to die.
The narcissistic style of our 45th president continues to keep most of us laser-focused on what’s happening in the executive branch. But so much depends on electing the best leaders to the legislative branch, where the greater level of power resides in the Senate. Remember, it is responsible for confirming appointees to the judicial branch, which has been the counterbalance to some of the president’s nuttier ideas. Judicial intervention is no substitute for good lawmaking, however.
We as a nation will be gridlocked and losing ground internationally until a greater selflessness prevails. All Democrats must battle at every level to cultivate and elevate leaders who are committed to a system that works for all of us. Republicans, in lockstep with the president, have no interest in getting us there.
Patricia A. Curtis • St. Louis