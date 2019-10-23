Regarding “Secrets, scandals and little-known stories about the 1904 World’s Fair” (Oct. 13): I was enthralled by Aisha Sultan’s amazing, intriguing and shocking article. I definitely never heard anything about the premature babies and incubators. What a shock! I can’t imagine doing that now — strolling through incubators of children under unsanitary conditions. And how much attention, or lack of, did they receive? Thirty-nine out of 43 died. I’m sure much of that was hushed up, unlike now.
The blatant racism against African Americans was appalling, yet, even though I know things aren’t perfect, we really have grown a lot and learned a lot. Attitudes are slowly evolving toward more fairness, acceptance and equal rights, not just for African Americans, but for LGBTQ persons, the disabled and others.
I felt proud to know our city held a great fair, but as we seem to always find out, when the glossy veneer is rubbed off, things aren’t always so pretty.
Well, we still have the ice cream cone, puffed rice, the hot dog and cotton candy.
Thanks for this eye-opening, soul-searing article complete with photos, too. Amazing to contemplate how life was like back in the “good (and sometimes not so good) ol’ days!” Excellent article.
Jerry S. Hutter • Florissant