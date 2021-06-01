Some voters think Democrats are best for economy

In response to a letter "Democrats drive industry, business away from St. Louis" (May 29): People sometimes vote in their best interests. Sometimes their economic interest coincides with the Democratic agenda.

Republicans talk about a radical left-wing agenda which includes: a livable minimum wage, universal health care, family leave, higher taxes on the wealthy, and so forth.

When looking at a radical right-wing agenda, I hear about cuts in Social Security and Medicare, lower taxes on the wealthy and corporations, and a destructive attack on our Capitol and Constitution inspired by a former president.

The writer touts the benefits to business in Texas with few regulations and no income tax. I know of a business in my area that builds metal cabinets to be painted with a special coating that cannot be done in Illinois without expensive equipment upgrades, but the painting can be finished in a Texas plant without the upgrades.