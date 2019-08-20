Regarding “Gun debate must be based on facts, not emotions” (Aug. 12): Marc Schoenfeld’s letter correctly describes assault rifles and Missouri’s 10-round magazine limit for hunting. Ten shots is overkill for normal hunting or target practice but can protect against possible attack from increased numbers of dangerous bears, wild boar, and maybe hell-bent domestic terrorists practicing for mass shootings.
Another recent letter, “Limit a gun’s magazine to help reduce mass shootings,” exposed letter writer Marcus Cohn’s limited knowledge because he stated, “Self-defense does not require more than two or three shots.” He then called for non-detachable five-shot magazines on semi-automatic rifles. A Browning automatic rifle has that feature, but it’s costly. Remington Arms also offers a four-shot removable magazine. Both are intended to load with single cartridges, but that’s no help when a 400-pound boar attacks you from 20 yards away.
Few mentally ill people are a threat, but mass killers are madmen who will break any law. Federal background checks need more information from state and local governments, psychiatrists and others who have always refused.
I hope and expect that President Donald Trump, Congress, and the National Rifle Association, love them or not, will all move in a timely and sensible manner to improve gun laws and enforcement, Hopefully, we’ll also finally do something about our nation’s mental health crisis.
Bob Hutton • Wildwood