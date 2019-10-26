Team up with us for 99¢
Regarding “Full-tuition scholarship can still leave low-income students behind” (Oct. 22) by Benjamin Simon: This op-ed missed an important point. As tradition has stifled girls learning and gaining opportunities, it strikes again. The brother is already in college so the daughter, Alona Jenkins, has to sacrifice a life-changing opportunity. Her father saw the essence of the situation. The mom did not. A $16,900 loan for a $225,000 education at a top-ranked school should have been a no-brainer. But it seems the boy came first.

Ilene G. Wittels, Ph.D • Olivette