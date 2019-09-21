Subscribe for 99¢
Special Olympics at Lafayette high

We hear all the time that sports are supposed to be fun. However, I believe the Special Olympics has been the only consistent platform where I have seen this statement lived and expressed with sheer joy.

Recently, my wife and I were fortunate to spend a wonderful evening at the annual Special Olympics Missouri’s Gold Medal Gala. The love for the wonderful accomplishments of our state’s Special Olympics athletes was demonstrable. Standing ovations abounded for the athletes, their coaches and all supporters of this truly amazing worldwide, non-profit organization.

We were blessed to be seated at the same table with two gold medalists, Daxton and Joseph. What was perhaps the most unique and inspiring aspect of the evening was when Special Olympics multi-gold medalist, Brock Guseman, was inducted into the Special Olympics Missouri Hall of Fame.

Daxton and Joseph were genuinely thrilled to see their teammate and friend receive this honor. The joy and exhilaration in their expressions were as pure and authentic as I have ever seen in sports. I realized right at that moment what most of us involved in the landscape of sports have been missing.

