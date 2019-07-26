Regarding “St. Charles County is best served by leaving Missouri Bluffs undeveloped” (July 22): This editorial asks, "Why won’t the St. Charles County Council take ‘no’ for an answer?"
Under Missouri law, if rejected, the University of Missouri can do whatever it chooses with the 437 acres in question, with no local control. The St. Charles County Parks Department has submitted a plan that would preserve the fine public golf course and develop new trails and park areas along the bluffs.
The developer has proposed reducing the number of homes, as well as adding 47 acres of undisturbed areas to a future park, adding trailhead parking and increasing buffer zones to the existing trails. Additionally, the development has conservation easements, which cannot be changed without county approval.
The St. Charles County Council can either approve a plan that would result in a new park, new trails, keep the public golf course, reduce the subdivision footprint and establish tougher conservation restrictions. Or we could reject the plan and take the chance the land ends up as another industrial park.
Many people have spent countless hours on the present compromise. It deserves an honest and civil public debate with all the facts.
The Post-Dispatch would better serve the memory of founder Joseph Pulitzer when he stated to “always remain devoted to the public welfare, never be satisfied with merely printing news” if you reported all aspects of the difficult decision ahead of the St. Charles County Council.
Joe Cronin • St. Charles
County Council District 1