The Stanley Cup playoff run brought with it an abundance of civic pride for the city of St. Louis. We saw our beloved (albeit former) residents-turned-celebrities return to St. Louis to cheer on our Blues. The two who seemed to grab the most attention were Jon Hamm and Jenna Fischer. Both stars were born and raised in St. Louis and both are, for lack of a better term, expats.
That’s the problem. We waste our time ogling over those many celebrities who once lived here but have since moved far away, not even bothering to maintain a residence in the Mound City. I am not writing to tear down those (former) St. Louisans but rather to call for them to come home. St. Louis deserves much more than biannual visits for sporting events.
Will Kernell • St. Louis