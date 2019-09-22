Hello, I am St. Louis’ biggest sports fan, and I'm a kid. I wanted to talk about why St. Louis should get an NBA team. We have the Blues and Cardinals, and they have loyal fans. The Blues and Cardinals are what makes St. Louis what it is. An NBA team would make St. Louis even greater.
We are the 64th-biggest city in America. Tiny, right? We have the 20th-largest metro area in America. With Mr. Richard A. Chaifetz thinking about bringing an NBA expansion team to St. Louis, we have a chance. When the Rams moved to Los Angeles in 2016, the city lost its second chance to keep an NFL team, and we probably won’t get another NFL team anytime soon.
But we haven’t had an NBA team for more than 50 years. I think we deserve a second chance. The New Orleans Pelicans might be relocating because their arena, the Smoothie King Center, always floods. And that would be a great chance for St. Louis to get a team. We have the stadium for an NBA team. The Enterprise Center is home to a champion NHL team. Why not make it the home of an NBA team, too?
Ryan T. Geiser • Glendale