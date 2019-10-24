Regarding “US pulling out of northern Syria; full withdrawal possible” (Oct. 13): It’s hard for me to understand what is transpiring in Syria. I’ve been fixated on my television watching horrors unfold. Being Kurd, born in Northern Iraq, fleeing as Saddam Hussein tried to eliminate my family and village, I understand what fear feels like. As I see people in genuine fear, it takes me back to my youth.
Kurds are America’s ally in the Middle East. As a refugee, I worked with Americans translating. I came to love the U.S., seeing its potential and ideals, seemingly achievable in dreams, and shown what a true, democratic country looked like.
We settled down in St Louis. Basking in opportunity that wasn’t possible back home, I obtained a degree, got a job, met wonderful people, and became part of an inclusive community. I feel indebted, making it more painful to see the U.S. leave Syria. Turkey will set imprisoned Islamic State fighters free, reinvigorating them.
Growing up Kurdish seemed like a crime in itself. Most Middle East countries didn’t like us and were killing us. I wrote a book detailing the U.S.’s role in our survival and our attack against Islamic State fighters. I am horrified and feeling betrayed, as every Kurd should. Why ask us to risk our lives fighting terrorists, only to leave when headway is made? I am perplexed. We’re friends, military support and brothers, having done much together to bring peace regionally. Let’s stay the path.
Shawket Barwary • St. Louis County