As we are just past the halfway mark in 2019, let’s look back and again appreciate the blue waves that have swept over our entire community this year. First, the Billikens stunningly won the Atlantic 10 Basketball Tournament and advanced to the Big Dance, the NCAA Tournament. Their success was almost entirely due to a smothering team defense, led by Javon Bess, who is just a terrific all-around basketball player and lock-down defender.
And then the astonishing tsunami of the Blues’ Stanley Cup win, again attributable mostly to team defense, anchored by Jordan Binnington. He was fronted by a tough, steady corps of defensemen and aggressive checking of the forward lines.
Hats off to Billikens Coach Travis Ford and Blues Coach Craig Berube for bringing so much athletic joy to our town these first six months and for reminding us of the value of selfless team defense, the ultimate weapon of team play. It was a beautiful thing to watch.
Clement Burns • Clayton